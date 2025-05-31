Previous
Here we go.... by brennieb
40 / 365

Here we go....

Taken at Llangollen ..we have fetched ken one of veterans from Anglesey , as it's the Chelsea Hospital Founders day event next week ..we stopped for a break and watched these , next minute three were out the boat .takes some skill !
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
John Falconer ace
Great shot
June 2nd, 2025  
