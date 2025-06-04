Previous
Red boots and whiskey.... by brennieb
Red boots and whiskey....

At the Royal Chelsea Hospital for Founders day tomo..The whiskeys is for the ahem..boys !
Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Maggiemae ace
Great photo of you! ....and the whisky!
June 4th, 2025  
