Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
42 / 365
All the nice girls love a Sailor ...
Our Navy Veteran Ken, enjoying Founders Day at the Royal Chelsea Hospital last week, he's almost 99!.such a dear man.mind so sharp.just the legs let him down a bit.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
43
photos
8
followers
8
following
11% complete
View this month »
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
M2003J15SC
Taken
5th June 2025 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Knowles
ace
He’s a very natty dresser too.. looks like he’s really enjoying himself too. They must all have had a great weekend,
June 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close