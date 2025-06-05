Previous
All the nice girls love a Sailor ... by brennieb
All the nice girls love a Sailor ...

Our Navy Veteran Ken, enjoying Founders Day at the Royal Chelsea Hospital last week, he's almost 99!.such a dear man.mind so sharp.just the legs let him down a bit.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Pat Knowles ace
He’s a very natty dresser too.. looks like he’s really enjoying himself too. They must all have had a great weekend,
June 9th, 2025  
