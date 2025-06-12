Previous
busy as a bee can bee by brennieb
46 / 365

busy as a bee can bee

Have little Jacob again as he's still not very well...we walked up to his nursery to have his leavers photo taken .hope he gave his good smile .he was fascinated watching this bee from the back door, flirting between the yellow poppies
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact