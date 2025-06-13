Previous
Helping them grow by brennieb
47 / 365

Helping them grow

The kids sowed some meadow flower seeds, John dug a little patch in the veg patch, as when they have done them down the field they never to do much.as were a lot of helping hands, think few will have to be pricked out and spread about .!
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Kids like to see their plants growing.
June 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact