47 / 365
Helping them grow
The kids sowed some meadow flower seeds, John dug a little patch in the veg patch, as when they have done them down the field they never to do much.as were a lot of helping hands, think few will have to be pricked out and spread about .!
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
47
photos
8
followers
8
following
Carole Sandford
ace
Kids like to see their plants growing.
June 13th, 2025
