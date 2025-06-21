Sign up
Previous
51 / 365
Well I'm posing anyway boys!
Trying to get a photo of the small second cousins ..the boys are over from Australia.my nephews two .we did eventually get a reasonable one.only the party girl was looking ..ha ha
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
3
1
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
😅😅😅 It is like herding cats photographing children! Made me laugh.
June 22nd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Brilliant Breni! I love your photos of your numerous little ones! Love that only the little girl is behaving! Very typical boys will never get it together! Little monkeys!
June 22nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Ha ha like nailing jelly to the wall! Teenagers can be just as tricky 🤣
June 22nd, 2025
