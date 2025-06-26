Previous
Whole lotta lettuce goin' on... by brennieb
Whole lotta lettuce goin' on...

Hurrah.!! .homegrown lettuce at last..everyone who knows me knows I detest that supermarket bagged stuff ,and even the other ones, so don't eat it much or go for baby spinach ..Just had some for lunch. ..mmmm was so nice
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Yummy! Nothing better than growing a few minutes ago and in your tummy the next!
June 26th, 2025  
