Our own little Glastonbury.

We went to a music festival on Saturday .music from noon till dusk .The Flint Garretaw 'celebrating the centenary of the original Garretaw festival at Cheddleton .Staffs. there were some wonderful bands, weather was fabulous . The Flint mill was a great setting .it was a fundraising event, the the organisers mum had made the great headdresses too!