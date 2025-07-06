Sign up
55 / 365
Free sweets at Grandma's and grandads
One of the scarecrows scattered around the village fete event on Saturday .
Jacob said it was his favourite, because of the free sweets! Ha ha
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
