Pride in the village by brennieb
56 / 365

Pride in the village

We had the annual Village fete on Saturday .used to be lots of floats with village queens and retinues , not as many but the tradition is persevering...they do a scarecrow walk round the village too. This is one of them.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Christine Sztukowski ace
So cute
July 7th, 2025  
