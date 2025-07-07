Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
56 / 365
Pride in the village
We had the annual Village fete on Saturday .used to be lots of floats with village queens and retinues , not as many but the tradition is persevering...they do a scarecrow walk round the village too. This is one of them.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
56
photos
8
followers
8
following
15% complete
View this month »
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So cute
July 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close