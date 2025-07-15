Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
58 / 365
The best seats
In Wales at the moment with not a lot of internet .we had a gift voucher off our son Matt at Xmas for a trip on the Porch Madog to Festiniog railway .we went first class,bit rainy though, but cleared this afternoon , never mind. Was very enjoyable .
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
58
photos
8
followers
8
following
15% complete
View this month »
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
M2003J15SC
Taken
15th July 2025 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Knowles
ace
Plush seats too……would be an interesting ride. Great present ……we don’t want ‘stuff’ at our time if our lives so well thought out!
July 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close