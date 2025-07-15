Previous
The best seats by brennieb
58 / 365

The best seats

In Wales at the moment with not a lot of internet .we had a gift voucher off our son Matt at Xmas for a trip on the Porch Madog to Festiniog railway .we went first class,bit rainy though, but cleared this afternoon , never mind. Was very enjoyable .
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Pat Knowles ace
Plush seats too……would be an interesting ride. Great present ……we don’t want ‘stuff’ at our time if our lives so well thought out!
July 15th, 2025  
