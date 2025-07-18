Sign up
As far as the eye can see...
Lovely day .this part of the beach takes you up towards Shell Island.we are staying at Dyffryn , bit higher up from Barmouth .it's been lovely today. We were on the beach most of the afternoon ..home tomorrow .
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
M2003J15SC
Taken
18th July 2025 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Knowles
ace
Stunning beach. Our daughter was on Anglesey last week on a beautiful beach there.
July 18th, 2025
