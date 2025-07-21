Sign up
60 / 365
Not The Kipling , The Lake
Back from holiday, now our naval veteran is over for a week , staying with sis, so bit busy taking him and his friend around. We took them to Rudyard lake yesterday, not far from us.the water is very low!
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
60
photos
8
followers
8
following
