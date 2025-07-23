Previous
Where's Wallaby by brennieb
Where's Wallaby

In the Staffordshire moorlands there is this Wallaby trail..we found the first one today in Leek at the library ..they are all made by local sculptures and artists
Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How cool is that! 🦘
July 25th, 2025  
