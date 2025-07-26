Previous
Winner! by brennieb
Winner!

From yesterday.bit behind.Ladies day at Uttoxeter racecourse. Weather hot..lovely day .only bet few pounds on each race but got 6 winners..53 on one race. Won £105 by the end of the date. Pure luck!
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
