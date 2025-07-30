The not perfect photo..but who cares

Had Libby's two, as they went a wedding. Jacob and Violet came as they live at the bottom of the field. They do get on, lucky a nice day so they could play out . Matthew is going up to the YNOT festival in Derbyshire, John's had take the old the caravan up there for them tonight ..all bit hectic at the moment! I'm off to Leicester tomo with my sister see Grease at Kilworth house and stay over with our oldest school friend from primary .