The not perfect photo..but who cares by brennieb
64 / 365

Had Libby's two, as they went a wedding. Jacob and Violet came as they live at the bottom of the field. They do get on, lucky a nice day so they could play out . Matthew is going up to the YNOT festival in Derbyshire, John's had take the old the caravan up there for them tonight ..all bit hectic at the moment! I'm off to Leicester tomo with my sister see Grease at Kilworth house and stay over with our oldest school friend from primary .
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Pat Knowles ace
This is such a great photo of your young grandchildren. Quite a handful but lovely to have them all together!
You will deserve your night away after today! Hope you & Jean have fun.
July 31st, 2025  
