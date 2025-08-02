Sign up
Back to Rydell High
Fantastic production of Grease at Kilworth house open air theatre in Leicestershire. Picnic beforehand in the grounds .weather great. Been lovely and being with our oldest friend Cathy .
2nd August 2025
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Phil Sandford
ace
How fabulous
August 2nd, 2025
Brennie B
@phil_sandford
Couldn't really take photos...but I sneaked one at the end.! Such a good production .
August 2nd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
That looks a fabulous evening. Perfect weather & perfect music & company! You would be up on those feet!
August 2nd, 2025
Couldn't really take photos...but I sneaked one at the end.! Such a good production .