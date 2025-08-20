Sign up
Previous
73 / 365
Apple pie for the eye ..
Never had so many apples and pears and plums ! Cooking, freezing. Crumbling. Bottling pears. ..just the peeling of the apples 🍏! I need an industrial peeler and corer! Lol ..this is only a few
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
2
2
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I want one-so beautifully presented.
August 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
You are going to be busy
August 20th, 2025
