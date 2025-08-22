Previous
Alls Pear in love and war ... by brennieb
75 / 365

Alls Pear in love and war ...

First batch. Taken a while. That's it for today it's the peeling and the cutting!
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
