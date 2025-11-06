Previous
Are you sitting comfortably.... by brennieb
Are you sitting comfortably....

A friend sent me this on facebook.On a walk across the cauldon canal at Denford, not too far from us.. And though she did not know , she got a great photo of a friends narrow boat ! So I sent it to him.
Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
