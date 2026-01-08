Sign up
Astro
01/01/2026
Thanks for stopping by.
Here is Astro, Meteor's mate. Astro is 6 years old. See yesterday's post for Meteor. Masters of our Docklands apartment.
Appreciate all comments and favs
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
3
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1436
photos
104
followers
101
following
1
2
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1
1434
2
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st January 2026 5:51pm
Tags
cat
,
6
,
astro
,
domestic short hair
Jennifer
ace
I like the pov and his beautiful face. And loving your cat names!
January 8th, 2026
Mags
ace
Aww! So cute!
January 8th, 2026
Neil
ace
So cute😊
January 8th, 2026
