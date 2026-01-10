Previous
Smoke by briaan
10 / 365

Smoke

09/01/2026
As Suzanne has reported, there are over 100 bushfires raging in the state of Victoria. [ https://emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/]
[ https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/victoria-bushfires-live-concerns-over-out-of-control-blazes-at-longwood-walwa-and-harcourt-after-nervous-night-for-firefighters-dozens-of-homes-destroyed-20260109-p5nsz8.html]
Smoke from the fires has drifted over Melbourne giving the sunset a unique colour. This is a view from our 25th floor apartment looking west over construction and the Bolte Bridge, Docklands.
We pray for all the volunteers who are involved in fighting the fires and for those who have lost their homes, pets and stock animals.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
