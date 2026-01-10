Sign up
10 / 365
Smoke
09/01/2026
Thanks for stopping by
As Suzanne has reported, there are over 100 bushfires raging in the state of Victoria. [
https://emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/
]
[
https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/victoria-bushfires-live-concerns-over-out-of-control-blazes-at-longwood-walwa-and-harcourt-after-nervous-night-for-firefighters-dozens-of-homes-destroyed-20260109-p5nsz8.html
]
Smoke from the fires has drifted over Melbourne giving the sunset a unique colour. This is a view from our 25th floor apartment looking west over construction and the Bolte Bridge, Docklands.
We pray for all the volunteers who are involved in fighting the fires and for those who have lost their homes, pets and stock animals.
Thanks for all comments and favs
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
1437
photos
104
followers
101
following
Tags
fire
,
sunset
,
smoke
,
victoria
,
bushfire
