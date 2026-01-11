Sign up
Previous
11 / 365
Maidenhair Fern
11/01/2026
Thanks for stopping by.
Adiantum - maidenhair fern. One of our indoor ferns was caught by late afternoon sunlight. It looks great with the strong backlighting.
Appreciate your comments and favs.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
2
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1437
photos
105
followers
102
following
View this month »
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
11th January 2026 6:49pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
backlit
,
maidenhair fern
,
adiantum
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
January 11th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
It’s lovely. They are such beautiful plants.
January 11th, 2026
