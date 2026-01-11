Previous
Maidenhair Fern by briaan
11 / 365

Maidenhair Fern

11/01/2026
Thanks for stopping by.
Adiantum - maidenhair fern. One of our indoor ferns was caught by late afternoon sunlight. It looks great with the strong backlighting.
Appreciate your comments and favs.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
January 11th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
It’s lovely. They are such beautiful plants.
January 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact