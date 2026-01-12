Previous
Father & son? by briaan
12 / 365

Father & son?

12/01/2026
While taking photos of the harbour I noticed what appear to be a father and son, fishing.
Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Neil ace
Lovely candid shot, the colours are fab.
January 12th, 2026  
Wylie ace
Beautiful lighting
January 12th, 2026  
Mags ace
A lovely golden capture!
January 12th, 2026  
