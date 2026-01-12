Sign up
Previous
12 / 365
Father & son?
12/01/2026
Thanks for stopping by
While taking photos of the harbour I noticed what appear to be a father and son, fishing.
Appreciate all comments and favs
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
3
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
1438
photos
105
followers
102
following
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
12th January 2026 6:48pm
Tags
reflections
,
shadows
,
father
,
fishing
,
dusk
,
son
,
docklands
,
victoria harbour
Neil
ace
Lovely candid shot, the colours are fab.
January 12th, 2026
Wylie
ace
Beautiful lighting
January 12th, 2026
Mags
ace
A lovely golden capture!
January 12th, 2026
