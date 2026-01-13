Previous
Blue Hour by briaan
Blue Hour

12/01/2026
Blue Hour view from our 25th floor apartment bedroom located in Docklands.
The Sun colour is affected by smoke from bushfires.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
