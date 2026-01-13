Sign up
Previous
13 / 365
Blue Hour
12/01/2026 Thanks for stopping by
Blue Hour view from our 25th floor apartment bedroom located in Docklands.
The Sun colour is affected by smoke from bushfires.
Appreciate all comments and favs
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Tags
apartment
sun
smoke
colour
docklands
blue hour
25th floor
