16 / 365
Abstract
15/01/2026
Thanks for stopping by.
The boardwalk along Victoria Harbour is made of timber. I like the way timber grain can be like a finger print. Unique for every installation.
Appreciate all comments and favs.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
6
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1442
photos
105
followers
102
following
6
6
2026
iPhone 14 Pro Max
15th January 2026 7:36pm
Public
abstract
unique
boardwalk
timber
timber grain
Diana
ace
Fabulous textures.
January 16th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Well spotted
January 16th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great textures and monotones
January 16th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
Fabulous textures. Looks so nice in mono.
January 16th, 2026
Wylie
ace
great texture
January 16th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
Well I love wood planking too, it seems here the contractors use fake wood now because it lasts longer. I sure don’t like it.
January 16th, 2026
