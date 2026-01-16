Previous
by briaan
15/01/2026
Thanks for stopping by.
The boardwalk along Victoria Harbour is made of timber. I like the way timber grain can be like a finger print. Unique for every installation.
Appreciate all comments and favs.
Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Diana
Fabulous textures.
January 16th, 2026  
Zilli~
Well spotted
January 16th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd
Great textures and monotones
January 16th, 2026  
Dione Giorgio
Fabulous textures. Looks so nice in mono.
January 16th, 2026  
Wylie
great texture
January 16th, 2026  
Lou Ann
Well I love wood planking too, it seems here the contractors use fake wood now because it lasts longer. I sure don’t like it.
January 16th, 2026  
