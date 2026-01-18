Previous
Opening by briaan
18 / 365

Opening

18/01/2026
Thanks for stopping by.
One day after posting yesterday's flower, it's opening! Different perspectives of the bloom make up the collage.
Appreciate all comments and favs.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 18th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How lovely! It's such a pretty one.
January 18th, 2026  
Wylie ace
lovely POVs
January 18th, 2026  
