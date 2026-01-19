Lobby Flower Arrangement

19/01/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
We live in a 30 storey apartment building called Dock 5, located in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. [ https://dock5.com.au/] Our apartment is on the 25th level on the south side of the building. The building management provide a fresh cut flower arrangement for the lobby. This is the first such arrangement for this year. It is a pleasure to see the flowers as you make your way to the lifts/elevators in the lobby. Residents, guests, contractors and visitors enjoy the work of floral artists. The flowers are changed every week or so. There was beautiful white orchid plant on display during the Holiday season.
