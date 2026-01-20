Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
20 / 365
Building Inspection
20/01/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
Today we were treated to seeing people inspect the exterior of our building, Dock 5. This was viewed from our 25th level balcony, looking east.
Abseiling is not for me.
Appreciate all comments and favs.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1446
photos
105
followers
102
following
5% complete
View this month »
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
20th January 2026 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people
,
building
,
inspection
,
abseiling
,
25th floor
,
dock5
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close