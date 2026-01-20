Previous
Building Inspection

20/01/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
Today we were treated to seeing people inspect the exterior of our building, Dock 5. This was viewed from our 25th level balcony, looking east.
Abseiling is not for me.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Brian

Photo Details

