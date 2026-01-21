Sign up
Previous
21 / 365
Closer
19/01/2026
Thanks for dropping by
Close up of part of the flower arrangement in the lobby of our apartment building, Dock 5 in Docklands.
Appreciate all comments and favs.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
3
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1447
photos
105
followers
102
following
Tags
flowers
,
closeup
,
docklands
,
dock5
Susan Wakely
ace
Gorgeous colour.
January 21st, 2026
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful colour. Lovely shot.
January 21st, 2026
Beverley
ace
A very beautiful colour…rich & lush nice close up.
January 21st, 2026
