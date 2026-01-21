Previous
Closer by briaan
Closer

19/01/2026
Close up of part of the flower arrangement in the lobby of our apartment building, Dock 5 in Docklands.
Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Gorgeous colour.
January 21st, 2026  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful colour. Lovely shot.
January 21st, 2026  
Beverley ace
A very beautiful colour…rich & lush nice close up.
January 21st, 2026  
