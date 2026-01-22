Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
22 / 365
Closer 2
19/01/2026
Thanks for dropping by
Closeup of another section of the lobby flower arrangement.
Appreciate all comments and favs.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1448
photos
105
followers
102
following
6% complete
View this month »
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
19th January 2026 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
closeup
,
lobby
,
docklands
,
dock5
Diana
ace
such a great close up, wonderful textures and tones.
January 22nd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
January 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close