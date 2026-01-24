Previous
Architecture 2 by briaan
24 / 365

Architecture 2

23/01/2026
Thanks for dropping by
Following yesterday's image, here is another perspective of this distinctive building.
Appreciate all comments and favs.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact