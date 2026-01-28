Previous
Reflections by briaan
28 / 365

Reflections

28/01/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
This view looking westward is from a ramp to one of the marina's near our home.
Lot's to look at in the structure of the board walk as well as the apartment buildings.
Appreciate all comments and favs.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact