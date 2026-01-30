Sign up
30 / 365
30 / 365
Cat paws
30/01/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
Animal paws fascinate me. [
https://www.catster.com/lifestyle/cat-paw-pads-anatomy/
]
Our other domestic short haired cat, Meteor showed off his today.
Appreciate all comments and favs
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
3
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1456
photos
105
followers
102
following
8% complete
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
30th January 2026 6:33pm
Tags
cat
,
paw
,
meteor
,
anatomy
,
domestic short haired
Neil
ace
Lovely cat portrait.
January 30th, 2026
Beverley
ace
A beautiful photo… your happy meteor posing perfectly
January 30th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh so cute.
January 30th, 2026
