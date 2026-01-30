Previous
Cat paws by briaan
30 / 365

Cat paws

30/01/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
Animal paws fascinate me. [ https://www.catster.com/lifestyle/cat-paw-pads-anatomy/]
Our other domestic short haired cat, Meteor showed off his today.
Appreciate all comments and favs
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Neil ace
Lovely cat portrait.
January 30th, 2026  
Beverley ace
A beautiful photo… your happy meteor posing perfectly
January 30th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh so cute.
January 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact