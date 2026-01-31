Sign up
31 / 365
Refraction
30/01/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
One of the indoor plants was a gift. This unknown creeper was pruned. I love the droplets of liquid forming at each prune point.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1457
photos
105
followers
102
following
8% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
31st January 2026 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
gift
,
indoor
,
liquid
,
unknown
,
creeper
,
prune
