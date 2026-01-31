Previous
Refraction by briaan
31 / 365

Refraction

30/01/2026
One of the indoor plants was a gift. This unknown creeper was pruned. I love the droplets of liquid forming at each prune point.
Brian

ace
@briaan
Photo Details

