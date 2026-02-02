Sign up
Previous
33 / 365
Bushfire 2
01/02/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
Appreciate all comments and favs
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Views
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st February 2026 1:27pm
australia
,
contrast
,
victoria
,
burnt
,
bushfire
,
stark
,
harcourt
