Dusk 2 by briaan
35 / 365

Dusk 2

31/01/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
From our 25th floor balcony, looking SW. The colours changed rapidly during the blue hour.
Appreciate all comments and favs.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful sky. Great shot.
February 4th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a colourful scene at the end of the day , A beautiful sky and pop of light in the apartments !
February 4th, 2026  
