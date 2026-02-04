Sign up
35 / 365
35 / 365
Dusk 2
31/01/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
From our 25th floor balcony, looking SW. The colours changed rapidly during the blue hour.
Appreciate all comments and favs.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
2026
iPhone 14 Pro Max
31st January 2026 8:44pm
Tags
balcony
,
colours
,
cranes
,
sw
,
25th floor
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful sky. Great shot.
February 4th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a colourful scene at the end of the day , A beautiful sky and pop of light in the apartments !
February 4th, 2026
