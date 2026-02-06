Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
37 / 365
Hot Air Balloons
06/02/2026
Thanks for dropping by
The morning ring light showed the hot air balloons descending, east of the Melbourne CBD.
The sky colour gradations to the high clouds softly light the back of the buildings.
Appreciate all comments and favs.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1463
photos
105
followers
102
following
10% complete
View this month »
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
6th February 2026 5:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
sky
,
melbourne
,
buildings
,
colours
,
back
,
east
,
soft
,
cbd
,
hot air balloons
,
descending
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close