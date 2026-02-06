Previous
Hot Air Balloons by briaan
37 / 365

Hot Air Balloons

06/02/2026
Thanks for dropping by
The morning ring light showed the hot air balloons descending, east of the Melbourne CBD.
The sky colour gradations to the high clouds softly light the back of the buildings.
Appreciate all comments and favs.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact