Cloudscape

Today a weather system moved from tropical parts of the continent to the south. Stormy weather was forecast. The clouds were remarkable and changing rapidly. This view is looking west across Victoria Harbour, Docklands. The Bolte Bridge is visible in the background, with its so-called goal posts, which have no functional purpose in the bridge design. They are decorative. [For more information see https://www.onlymelbourne.com.au/bolte-bridge]
The box cranes on the left are part of the construction of apartment buildings.
Yachts and boats are moored at one part of the marina.