Previous
Cloudscape by briaan
39 / 365

Cloudscape

08/02/2026

Thanks for dropping by.

Today a weather system moved from tropical parts of the continent to the south. Stormy weather was forecast. The clouds were remarkable and changing rapidly. This view is looking west across Victoria Harbour, Docklands. The Bolte Bridge is visible in the background, with its so-called goal posts, which have no functional purpose in the bridge design. They are decorative. [For more information see https://www.onlymelbourne.com.au/bolte-bridge]
The box cranes on the left are part of the construction of apartment buildings.
Yachts and boats are moored at one part of the marina.

Appreciate all comments and favs.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Familiar looking clouds that seem to be a constant here in the uk.
February 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact