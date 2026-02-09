Previous
Convex eye by briaan
40 / 365

Convex eye

09/02/2026

Convex mirrors reveal objects off at an angle. The mirror on its stand does not belong in the garden. But ... the garden borders a road into a hotel.

9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
This gives a great view.
February 9th, 2026  
Good find, I think these mirrors bring a touch of fun to the mundane, as well as the safety aspect. Win: win
February 9th, 2026  
Well spotted and a lovely capture. More often than not I used mirrors like this to take a selfie as I walk along.
February 9th, 2026  
