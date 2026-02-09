Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
40 / 365
Convex eye
09/02/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
Convex mirrors reveal objects off at an angle. The mirror on its stand does not belong in the garden. But ... the garden borders a road into a hotel.
Appreciate all comments and favs
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1466
photos
106
followers
102
following
10% complete
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th February 2026 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mirror
,
reflection
,
garden
,
convex
Susan Wakely
ace
This gives a great view.
February 9th, 2026
Kartia
ace
Good find, I think these mirrors bring a touch of fun to the mundane, as well as the safety aspect. Win: win
February 9th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
Well spotted and a lovely capture. More often than not I used mirrors like this to take a selfie as I walk along.
February 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close