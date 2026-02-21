Previous
Construction Cranes by briaan
51 / 365

Construction Cranes

21/02/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
There is a great deal of construction underway in Docklands. From our 25th floor apartment, we observe the tower cranes for each job site. It is interesting to watch when a crane is raised to continue its job. [For more information see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phmf8wSIQEk ]
This one is an example of build to rent project by Lendlease [ https://www.lendlease.com/au/projects/899-collins-street/]

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Diana ace
That must be quite something to see and follow! I suppose they go up pretty fast. Lovely shot of the action taking place.
February 21st, 2026  
Beverley ace
An amazing capture.
February 21st, 2026  
Suzanne ace
We could compare cranes. There's a lot happening along St Kilda Road as well!
February 21st, 2026  
