Previous
51 / 365
Construction Cranes
21/02/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
There is a great deal of construction underway in Docklands. From our 25th floor apartment, we observe the tower cranes for each job site. It is interesting to watch when a crane is raised to continue its job. [For more information see
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phmf8wSIQEk
]
This one is an example of build to rent project by Lendlease [
https://www.lendlease.com/au/projects/899-collins-street/
]
Appreciate all views, comments and favs.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
3
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
1477
photos
107
followers
105
following
13% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
21st February 2026 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
construction
,
docklands
,
tower cranes
,
multi-storey buildings
,
build to rent
Diana
ace
That must be quite something to see and follow! I suppose they go up pretty fast. Lovely shot of the action taking place.
February 21st, 2026
Beverley
ace
An amazing capture.
February 21st, 2026
Suzanne
ace
We could compare cranes. There's a lot happening along St Kilda Road as well!
February 21st, 2026
