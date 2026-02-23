Previous
Sunset by briaan
53 / 365

Sunset

23/02/2026
Thanks for dropping by
What amazing colours tonight! Viewed from our 25th floor apartment in Dock 5, Docklands. Victoria Harbour on the right joing the Yarra River to flow out to sea out of shot. Construction tower cranes do,imate the skyline along with the so-called "goal posts" of the Bolte Bridge. The yachts and boats moored at the marina. There is a floating crane inside a cordoned area for some maintenance work on the wharf along Victoria Harbour Promenade. [ https://www.development.vic.gov.au/projects/docklands/victoria-harbour]
Appreciate all views, comments and favs.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Stunning sunset…. Gentle warm shades…
February 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact