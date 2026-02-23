23/02/2026
Thanks for dropping by
What amazing colours tonight! Viewed from our 25th floor apartment in Dock 5, Docklands. Victoria Harbour on the right joing the Yarra River to flow out to sea out of shot. Construction tower cranes do,imate the skyline along with the so-called "goal posts" of the Bolte Bridge. The yachts and boats moored at the marina. There is a floating crane inside a cordoned area for some maintenance work on the wharf along Victoria Harbour Promenade. [ https://www.development.vic.gov.au/projects/docklands/victoria-harbour]
Appreciate all views, comments and favs.