Spotlight by briaan
Spotlight

27/02/2026
Viewed from our 25th floor apartment in Docklands, looking west. This is an HDR-7 image. 7 separate exposures of the same image, combined in LightroomClassic as a High Dynamic Range stack. To the left observe the significant amount of construction alongside the Tower-Cranes. These are apartment buildings. Victoria Harbour is in the foreground and right of the image. Bolte Bridge 's "goal posts" feature midway back in the image.
Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous shot and sunrise or sunset.
February 28th, 2026  
