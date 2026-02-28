Spotlight

27/02/2026

Viewed from our 25th floor apartment in Docklands, looking west. This is an HDR-7 image. 7 separate exposures of the same image, combined in LightroomClassic as a High Dynamic Range stack. To the left observe the significant amount of construction alongside the Tower-Cranes. These are apartment buildings. Victoria Harbour is in the foreground and right of the image. Bolte Bridge 's "goal posts" feature midway back in the image.

