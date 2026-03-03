Previous
Construction by briaan
Construction

03/03/2026
Viewed from ground level, this is one of the many apartment buildings under construction in Docklands. Some are for purchase, others are built to rent only.
Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Aimee Ann
Interesting building...and angle
March 3rd, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super pov fav!
March 3rd, 2026  
Nada ace
Love the perspective
March 3rd, 2026  
