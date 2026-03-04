Sign up
62 / 365
Slow motion
03/03/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
Hand held shot to capture the slow motion of the ferry along the Yarra River, Docklands.
Appreciate all views, comments and favs.
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Tags
motion
,
ferry
,
docklands
,
yarra river
,
hand held
Mags
ace
Full of folks and a lovely shot!
March 4th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
All those folks enjoying the cruse on the river - great shot !
March 4th, 2026
