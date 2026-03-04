Previous
Slow motion by briaan
Slow motion

03/03/2026
Hand held shot to capture the slow motion of the ferry along the Yarra River, Docklands.
4th March 2026

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Mags ace
Full of folks and a lovely shot!
March 4th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
All those folks enjoying the cruse on the river - great shot !
March 4th, 2026  
