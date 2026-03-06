Previous
Blue Hour by briaan
63 / 365

Blue Hour

03/03/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
Viewed from our 25th floor apartment in Docklands. The rippling clouds appeared to be on fire after sunset.
Appreciate all views, comments and favs.
Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Babs ace
What an unusual sky. So many different layers of colour
March 6th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Magical
March 6th, 2026  
Wylie ace
spectacular colours
March 6th, 2026  
