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69 / 365
Construction Cranes
12/03/2026
Thanks for dropping by
This evening the clouds with the sunbeams caught my eye. These are HDR-7 shots.
Appreciate all views, comments and favs
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
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Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
12th March 2026 6:07pm
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clouds
,
construction
,
sunbeams
,
cranes
,
docklands
,
yarra river
,
victoria harbour
,
hdr7
,
box cranes
Jennifer
ace
Love all the detail and those rays.
March 14th, 2026
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