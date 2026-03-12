Sign up
Clouds and Cranes
12/03/2026
Thanks for dropping by
This evening the clouds with the sunbeams caught my eye. These are HDR-7 shots.
Appreciate all views, comments and favs
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1495
photos
106
followers
105
following
Views
Views
8
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
12th March 2026 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
construction
,
sunbeams
,
cranes
,
docklands
,
yarra river
,
victoria harbour
,
hdr7
,
box cranes
