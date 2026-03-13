Sign up
70 / 365
Construction
12/03/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
From our 25th floor apartment in Docklands - the box cranes dominate this image. It appears in the background, there was some rain falling.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1496
photos
106
followers
105
following
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
12th March 2026 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
construction
,
rain
,
docklands
,
25th floor
,
box cranes
Susan Wakely
ace
Unusual to see such a cloudy sky for you.
March 13th, 2026
Diana
ace
They seem to be moving quite fast!
March 13th, 2026
