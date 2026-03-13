Previous
Construction by briaan
70 / 365

Construction

12/03/2026
Thanks for dropping by.
From our 25th floor apartment in Docklands - the box cranes dominate this image. It appears in the background, there was some rain falling.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Unusual to see such a cloudy sky for you.
March 13th, 2026  
Diana ace
They seem to be moving quite fast!
March 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact