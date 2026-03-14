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72 / 365
Storm Clouds
11/03/2026
Thanks for dropping by
Strange colours in a storm brewing over Melbourne. Viewed from our 25th floor apartment balcony in Dock5, Docklands.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th March 2026 6:51pm
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melbourne
,
clouds
,
colours
,
storm
,
strange
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely shot with the hint of a rainbow on the tall building!
March 20th, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture, tones and scene, I love the ominous clouds and little rainbow.
March 20th, 2026
Dianne
ace
Even a hint of rainbow. Nice shot.
March 20th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
A busy metropolis... grew to see such a clear picture, but I'd rather be in the country!
March 20th, 2026
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